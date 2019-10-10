|
Isabel W. Oppen, 84, of Pinehurst, North Carolina, passed peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 5th. Born in Chicago, December 19, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Howard Wakefield and Thelma (Roach) Wakefield. Isabel’s early achievements were numerous including being selected as Outstanding Youth of Illinois, speaking at the United Nations in New York and competing in the Nationals at the Chicago Figure Skating Club of Chicago. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana where she was President of Alpha Phi sorority and performed in musical theater productions and broadcast radio programs. Isabel worked for McCann Erickson Advertising Agency in Chicago after graduation until she married David C. Oppen in 1958 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Isabel lived in many places while raising her family including New Orleans, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas City, Winnetka, Philadelphia (again) until retiring in Pinehurst, North Carolina in 2004. She was an active and dedicated volunteer everywhere she lived including the Junior League of Philadelphia, the Fairmount Waterworks and the Philadelphia Flower Show. Isabel completed the Barnes Foundation certificate programs in both art and horticulture and was a docent at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. In Pinehurst she was an active member of the Garden Club, Junior League, Book Club and Weymouth Center for the Arts & Humanities. Isabel enjoyed skiing, playing competitive tennis and croquet, and had a great talent for garden and landscape design. Isabel is survived by her husband of 60 years, David C. Oppen of Pinehurst. She was the mother of Catherine Haslem (husband Jim) of Santa Barbara, CA., Elizabeth Eshoo, (husband Mark) of San Diego, CA., and Rebecca Bunas (husband James) of San Diego, CA. She is also survived by her brother Howard “Bud” Wakefield of Klamath Falls, Oregon and her six grandchildren: John, Charlie, Alex, Emily, Paul (wife Kaitlyn), and Andrew. She was the great grandmother of Brighton. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
Published in Main Line Media News on Oct. 20, 2019