Jack and Anne Stratton, 56-year residents of 512 West Valley Road, Strafford, PA, both passed away in 2020. Jack D. Stratton Jr., at the age of ninety-nine passed away on June 28th after peacefully declining from late onset Alzheimer’s and Anne C. Stratton passed away on October 21st at the age of 90 from congestive heart-failure. Jack and Anne met at a dance at UNC Chapel Hill, NC after WWII. They courted for two years while Anne attended St. Mary’s Junior College in Raleigh NC. They were married in Plymouth, NC on September 2, 1950 and nearly celebrated what would have been their 70th wedding anniversary in 2020. Both Jack and Anne passed away in the Berwyn home of their son Richard Stratton, where they resided during their final four years, across the street from the Upper Main Line YMCA where they had become charter members in 1964 and remained members until just prior to their deaths. Jack, was born January 8th, 1921 in Buckhead, Georgia, the second of 11 children. Jack had 10 sisters with 9 enjoying similarly long lives. Jack, the only son of Dillard and Bertha Stratton. Anne Cahoon was born December 6th, 1929 in Plymouth NC. The daughter of Charles W. and Mary S. Cahoon. Anne had one older sister also named Mary. Jack and Anne are survived by their three children Richard, Kathryne and Stephanie and spouses as well as five of Jack’s younger sisters. Additionally, they are survived by a much-loved legacy of nine Grandchildren, with a tenth beloved grandson, Joshua Gulbrandsen who pre-deceased in 2013. Their third-generation legacy includes 10 great grandchildren. Due to the COVID 19 small gathering guidelines, memorial services were held on September 19th for Jack and Anne’s life will be celebrated and honored at a memorial service planned for late December. Any cards or expressions of well-wishing can be mailed to and shared among family members via, Richard Stratton, 1411 Berwyn-Paoli Road, Paoli, PA 19301.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store