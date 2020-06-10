Jackie Myers Simms
Jackie Myers Simms passed away peacefully at home in Strafford on June 4, 2020, after a brave battle with breast cancer. Born on June 13, 1961, Jackie was raised in the Philadelphia suburbs. After attending Temple University, Jackie joined Harmelin and Associates, a political media-buying firm. Soon thereafter, she co-founded a consulting firm, Rein Myers Communications, which handled media buying for political campaigns. There, her clients included Congressman John Lewis and Senator Gary Hart, as well as candidates for numerous local and state offices. She may have come by her political instincts naturally, as her paternal grandfather served in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. Jackie later joined Shadow Traffic as an on-air reporter for many radio and TV stations in the Philadelphia and New York markets, including the “Live at Five” news show for WNBC-TV in New York. She was an avid skier and enjoyed horseback riding, scuba diving, and visiting art museums. Jackie also loved to travel, taking particular pleasure in several visits to St. Barths. The light of Jackie’s life was her son, Jon. After the two of them returned to the Philadelphia area, Jackie took on numerous volunteer roles at The Shipley School in Bryn Mawr. In addition to serving as a Parent Ambassador and grade-level Parent Coordinator for many years, Jackie co-chaired large annual fundraising events including the Shipley Auction, Shipley Shops, and the Secret Gardens Tour. She also organized the Lower School and Middle School Book Fairs at Shipley every year from 2012 through 2018. Predeceased by her parents, Judith Wagner Campbell and Jack Myers, Jackie is survived by her son, Jon; her stepfather, Frank J. Campbell III; and siblings John, FJ, Wendy, Tracy, and Cindy. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Unite for HER at www.uniteforher.org. A memorial service will be held at a later date, once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. STUARD FUNERAL HOME - NEWTOWN SQUARE A Family Tradition for Six Generations

