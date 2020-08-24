James Edmond Quigley died on August 13, 2020 in Sea Isle City, NJ at the age of 92. He was born March 21, 1928. He was a devoted husband of 68 years to Idamarie (Skip) and great father to Craig B. Quigley (Catherine), Felice M. Quigley, (David Boliin), Peter J. Quigley (Beth), and Paul F. Quigley (Wendy). Caring grandfather to Laura, James, John, Kristin, Colleen, Megan, Morgan, MacKenzie, Ryan, Kyle, and Regan; and loving great grandfather to Ethan, Aaron, Brynn, and Ronan. James was a child in the depression and attended St. Francis de Sales Elementary School and Parish while his family resided at 47th and Baltimore Avenue in Philadelphia. James had many jobs throughout his youth beginning at age 11, including serving as a horse and wagon milkman assistant, a paper delivery boy, and a sandwich and soda jerk at Lou’s Delicatessen. He graduated from West Catholic High School where he was active in track and band (playing violin and trombone) while working as a part time postman. James remained a devoted alumnus of West Catholic throughout his life, serving on its board and organizing countless reunions for his classmates. James attended LaSalle College and then enlisted in WWII where he was a corporal in the Aleutian Island-Alaskan Theater. He returned and completed his studies at LaSalle College on the GI Bill. He met Skip after graduating college and they were married in May 1952. He initially worked as a salesman for Wyeth Pharmaceutical before changing careers to a sales representative for National Crucible. James and Skip lived on Carroll Road in West Philadelphia and then moved a block away to Crosshill Road. He started and grew his own business “Quigley Crucible” as a manufacturer’s representative company. James and Skip were devoted parents to their four children. James was highly involved with Presentation BVM parish and school serving as a coach, head of the athletic association, men’s choir and working on countless social fundraisers. James and Skip eventually purchased a sea shore house in Sea Isle City, NJ. There, they founded and grew Ludlum Resort Builders and became closely involved with the Yacht Club of Sea Isle City, where James served as Commodore in 1970 and remained active for decades. James and Skip later retired to Millridge Condominiums in Bryn Mawr where he and Skip were very active in St. John Newman Parish, particularly in the choir. Later in life they moved to the Quadrangle independent living but James remained an active member of Bryn Mawr Cardiac Rehab with his buddies till the end. James loved to garden, and enjoyed the company of many great friends. He was a man of many trades and infinite stories and was full of love, laughter, generosity, faith and was always quick with a joke. He will be missed by all who know him. He is predeceased by his mother Anna C. Quigley and father James Edmond Quigley, his loving wife and life partner Idamarie (Skip) (nee Stief) and also their granddaughter, Kristin Quigley. In lieu of flowers send donations in honor of James Quigley to West Catholic Preparatory High School. Donations can be made by check to West Catholic Preparatory High School at 4501 Chestnut St. Philadelphia, PA 19139 or online at westcatholic.org/give
. Please denote “In honor of James Quigley” in the memo line of the check or the honoree graduate box online.