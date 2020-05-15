James S. [Jim] Thomas, age 82 of Naples, Florida and Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, peacefully passed away on January 6th, 2020 at his home in Naples, Florida. Mr. Thomas is the son of the late Dr. Paul Revere Thomas, Sr. and Elizabeth Atkinson Thomas of Wynnewood, Pennsylvania. Jim is the brother of the late Elizabeth Thomas Corcoran and Paul R. Thomas, Jr. James Thomas is survived by three nieces, two nephews, and several great nieces and nephews. James Thomas graduated from Lower Merton Senior High School, Ardmore, Pennsylvania, Class of 1955. He studied business administration at the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Finance and Commerce, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and was a member of the United States Air Force Reserves. Jim was employed in the Travel Industry for a period of 47 years, with several years as President of various travel organizations. The majority of his travel career was with the Carnival Corporation as a Director and Manager of Marketing and Sales in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Washington, DC, as well as Pennsylvania and Florida. Jim held the position as a Sales Director for Holland America Line and Costa Cruise Line. James Thomas’s Memorial Services and Mass were private, with final burial at the West Laurel Hill Cemetery in Bala-Cynwyd, Pennsylvania. In his honor, donations may be made to either the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
Published in Main Line Media News from May 15 to May 17, 2020.