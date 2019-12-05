|
On Sunday, December 1, 2019, James (Jim) T. Simmington, loving husband of Phoebe and father to Kylie and Jack, peacefully passed away in his home. Jim was born on July 3, 1975, to Mercer and Barbara Simmington. He grew up in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, and earned his teaching degree from West Chester University. Jim taught at Wissahickon Middle School for 14 years. Jim grew up spending his summer days in Ocean City, New Jersey, and he continued the tradition with his own family. He had a passion for coaching middle and high school lacrosse, but he didn’t stop at just teaching the sport—he wanted each athlete to have perseverance and integrity, both on and off the field. Some of his favorite moments were coaching his own children in the sport he loved. Jim was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and spent many Sunday afternoons at Lincoln Financial Field cheering for the Eagles. Jim was respected and beloved by all who knew him. His loyalty, genuine care and thoughtfulness, and fun-loving spirit brought joy and laughter to his family and friends. He will be deeply missed. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Mercer, his Uncle Lew, his cousin Lewis, and his grandparents. He is survived by his wife Phoebe, his children Kylie and Jack, his mother Barbara, his sister Tracy, his brothers Scott and Nick, and a cherished extended family. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 400 Lancaster Ave., Malvern, PA, at 12 o’clock pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to For Pete’s Sake, an organization that provides respite vacations to families living with cancer. www.takeabreakfromcancer.org #SimmingtonStrong
Published in Main Line Media News on Dec. 15, 2019