James Williams
James (Jimmy) Williams died unexpectedly July 21st. He was born April 16th, 1953 in Philadelphia, the son of the late William D. Williams and Thelma (Cahall) Williams of Bryn Mawr PA. Jimmy attended Harrington High School in Rosemont PA and the University of Miami. He became a hair stylist in the Philadelphia Main Line area where he worked for 40 years at 3 salons: Stephen Capelli, All over hair in Rosemont PA, Chuck Thayer Salon in Ardmore PA and most recently at Millennium in Wynnewood PA. After retiring at age 60, he moved to New Smyrna Beach FL where he enjoyed the beach and warm weather. When Jimmy was 28 he met his partner of 40 years, John Grande of Norristown PA. Jimmy loved to travel. He was an avid scuba diver logging over 300 dives from the Caribbean to the South Pacific. Later in life Jimmy enjoyed cruising, seeing much of Europe, Scandinavia, Russia and Asia. Most recently he visited Cuba and Alaska. He was always planning his next adventure. He loved animals and treated his dogs like his children. He will be remembered by his big smile that brightened every room he entered and his contagious sense of humor which always produced laughter. His passing has left a void in the lives of the many who loved him. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved sisters, Blanche Kaier of Sykesville MD, Patti Curtin of Ardmore PA; nephews, John Kaier of Sykesville MD and David Scheidt of Exton PA. and brother in-law, Bruce Mill Sr of Norristown PA. In addition to his partner John, he is survived by sister, Carole (Taffy) Scheidt and her husband John of West Chester PA; brother, Bill Williams and wife Susie of Ardmore PA; sister in-law Linda Mill of King of Prussia; nieces and nephews: Sandy Scheidt McFadden, Sean Andrews, Kim Kaier, Karin Kaier Bosley (God Daughter), Billy Williams, Jenny Donaldson, Kate Curtin, Tina Curtin (God Daughter), Bruce Mill, John Mill, Amy Levenberg, Sean Mill along with their many children. He is also survived and missed by his fur babies Olive and Sweet Pea. A bright light has been extinguished. A celebration of his life will take place in Pennsylvania once the pandemic eases and allows travel to provide him the sendoff he so richly deserves. Those who wish to remember Jimmy in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the Florida Pointer Rescue in New Smyrna Beach FL which he was a supporter of. Visit their Face Book page for address or Amazon wish List.

Published in Main Line Media News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 16, 2020.
August 5, 2020
John,
We were so sorry to hear about Jimmy. He had such a welcoming smile and friendly laugh. The 2 of you together made us very at ease, even though we only met a few times together. You and he have been in our thoughts and prayers, and will remain there, along with Olive, and Sweet Pea. If we can do anything for you, just ask. Please let us know of any services that you will have in PA. We will be there for you.
Fondly, Brenda & Richard
Brenda & Richard Gould
Coworker
August 4, 2020
Jimmy was one of my best friends. He was the sweetest and kindest person. Everyone who met him loved him and he’s happy go lucky personality. His smile is infectious-along with his wonderful sense of humor. I will miss you forever my dear friend Jimmy... ❤ Love Janice and Ethan.
Janice Hyatt
Friend
August 4, 2020
JIMMY was the kindest man ever. I had the pleasure to work with Jimmy for 8 years at Chuck Thayer Salon in Ardmore PA.He HD a million dollar smile that could light up any room with a sense of humor to match.
There are so many incredible memories that I I have of him. He was not only kind but warm
sweet smart and absolutely hysterical and I will treasure these memories. John we love you and want you to know that we are here for you. YOU were the apple of Jimmy's eye and he will always watch over you and his beloved family forever and ever.
RIP sweet Jimmy... Until we we meet again. Love Claudia
Claudia Boldyga
Friend
August 4, 2020
Jim was our neighbor and we would meet while walking the dogs. He always greeted me with a warm smile and friendly conversation. He will be missed.
Bridget Jacobsky
Neighbor
August 3, 2020
