Jane Anne Kenny Phelan Auer (September 24, 1929 ~ September 24, 2020) Jane Kenny Phelan Auer passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on her birthday, September 24, 2020, at the age of 91. Jane was a remarkable woman - a gracious and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, artist, Realtor, remodeler, builder and world traveler. Happily married to the late Lawrence Phelan for 44 years, she raised six active children while negotiating five relocations. After six years as a widow, she was blessed with a second joyful marriage of 16 years to the late Charles “Chuck” Auer. Jane graduated from St. Leonards Academy and Moore College of Art. Her beautiful commissioned portraits hang in many homes and institutions. She later turned her artistic energy and vision toward buying and transforming homes and serving as a Realtor for friends and family. A force of nature, Jane was never intimidated by a challenge. Everyone close to Jane absorbed her “anything is possible” attitude and her loving energy. Survived by her children Lawrence T Phelan (Pam), Marie Phelan Gordon (Jacques), Michael J Phelan (Sara), Kenneth J Phelan (Joanna), Patrick K Phelan (Barbara), and Christopher J Phelan (Elizabeth), Chuck’s daughter Claudia Silverang (Kevin), Chuck’s daughter-in-law Chalmers, 21 grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and her sister Patricia Mullen. Predeceased by her husbands Lawrence Phelan and Chuck Auer, her parents Thomas A.Kenny and Marie V. Kenny, siblings Eleanor Metz, Thomas Kenny, James Kenny, Joseph Kenny, Marie Kenny, and Elizabeth “Betty” Cannon, and Chuck’s son and daughter-in-law Scott and Virginia Auer. Jane was dearly loved and will be missed. A private mass will take place on October 3rd at 1:00PM. For anyone wishing to join it will be live streamed via https://daylesford.org/the-abbey/links-and-resources/
or https://www.facebook.com/Daylesford.Abbey/
. A celebration of Jane’s life, including a memorial service, will be held at a later date.