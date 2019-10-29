|
|
Jane Havens Johnson, age 102, passed away October 24, 2019 in Bryn Mawr, PA. She was born on October 4, 1917, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Alice and Lancelot Havens and was predeceased by her brother, George, who also died in October 2019. Jane went to Marietta College where she counted among her accomplishments, the school’s table tennis champion. Later, over a game of ping pong, she met the love of her life, James B. Johnson, a graduate of Case Western University. At the age of 22, Jane married Jim and they spent the next 63 years loving one another until his passing in 2002. Jane devoted her life to her family and was an inspiration to her family as she unceasingly served others in her community. She received her Criminal Justice degree from Villanova University; she was a long time advocate for Amnesty International; she received an award from the Pennsylvania Prison Society as Volunteer of the Year for her many years of volunteer work on behalf of incarcerated men and women and she personalized this work through her commitment to Maurice. She was a member of Haverford Friends Meeting and at Friends Meeting, was a fundraiser for the Philadelphia Food Bank. She volunteered at Bryn Mawr Hospital; and she also supported the Rosemont Presbyterian Children’s Village, among her many other activities. She was a lifelong learner and an avid follower of politics and social justice issues. Jane was blessed with wonderful friends and an extended family who she welcomed into her home in their time of need. She always had a very positive attitude about life. In later years, Jane received the enduring tender care of Vash and Lisa to whom her family are forever indebted. Her family is also thankful to the staff at the Holly Building at The Quadrangle in Haverford. PA, for their care and support and also to the in-patient hospice unit on 6C at Bryn Mawr Hospital. Jane is survived by a long list of family who she regularly beat in scrabble: her children Stuart, Sarah and Peter; daughters-in-law Sharon, Kathy, Stephanie and Lynn; son-in-law Victor; grandchildren Michael (Allison) Johnson, Lisa (Will) Patten, Esteban (Leah) Pena, Nick (Janelle) Pena, Scott Johnson, Ryann Johnson and Taylor Johnson; and great-grandchildren Maggie and Meghan Patten, Evan, Tyler and Colin Johnson, Lily and Teddy Pena and Emanuel Pena. Since her own mother’s passing just shy of the age of 102, Jane was determined to beat that record. Ten days after hip replacement surgery, she celebrated her 102nd birthday on October 4, 2019 looking gorgeous and surrounded by a family and friends. She told them she was a lucky lady. Her family and all who knew her are the lucky ones. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that contributions be made in her name to the Pennsylvania Prison Society. Contributions can be made on the Pennsylvania Prison Society’s website (www. prisonsociety.org by clicking on the Donate button) or by sending a check to The Pennsylvania Prison Society, 230 South Broad Street, Suite 605, Philadelphia, PA 19102. A memorial service for Jane will be held at Friends Meeting House in Haverford PA in November 2019.
Published in Main Line Media News on Nov. 3, 2019