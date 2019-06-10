|
|
Janet B. Buba of Bryn Mawr died June 8, 2019 at Vi at Silverstone in Scottsdale, AZ. Born November, 23, 1921 in Woonsocket, RI to Boleslaw and Zofia Krasowski. Mrs. Buba served with distinction in World War II from 1944-1946 with the US Naval Services in San Diego, CA. Thereafter, she served in the US Naval Reserves from 1946-1951 where she was honorably discharged as a Lt. Junior Grade (Lt. JG). On July 10, 1948, she married Edwin C. Buba. They lived in Woonsocket, RI until they relocated to the Coopertown area of Bryn Mawr in 1955. Mrs. Buba resumed her nursing career in 1963 at the Bryn Mawr Hospital, where she was a head nurse. After more than 20 years, she retired from the hospital in the 1980s. Mrs. Buba was married for 60 years to Edwin C. Buba who passed away in October 2008. She is survived by her children Chrisanne C. Buba of Scottsdale, AZ, John B. Buba of Columbia, MD and Barbara “Bashi” Buba and her husband, Richard J. Doyle of Rio Verde, AZ as well as step-grandchildren Jarret and Stephanie Doyle and Alexis Nelson (Doyle). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, Lancaster Ave & Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr, where family and friends may call after 9 AM. Internment will be private at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, King of Prussia. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to to Fight Parkinson’s Disease at www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
Published in Main Line Media News on June 16, 2019