Home

POWERED BY

Services
Koch Funeral Home - State College
2401 S. Atherton Street
State College, PA 16801
(814) 237-2712
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet MacFarland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet MacFarland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet MacFarland Obituary
Janet Webb MacFarland, 64, of Furlong, PA, died suddenly Saturday, November 2, 2019. Janet was born September 20, 1955, in Bryn Mawr, PA. She was the daughter of the late William A. and Helen Louise Watts Webb. She is survived by her husband, Richard Scott MacFarland of Furlong, PA; one sister, Barbara Stewart of Downingtown, PA; one brother-in-law, Douglas Stewart of Downingtown, PA; one brother, Eric Webb of State College PA; and one niece, Jonatha Stewart of Downingtown, PA. She was preceded in death by her brother, Andrew, and sister, Audrey. Janet was a 1973 graduate of Lower Merion and a 1977 graduate of The Pennsylvania State University. At the time of her death she worked in marketing for a natural organic food company. Janet loved golf, and was a member of Tumblebrook Golf Club. She was also a long-time football season ticket holder and a member of the Lions Club at PSU. She enjoyed traveling and spending time at her second home in Long Boat Key, FL. She was a kind and generous friend to all. Private burial will be at Center County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the , PO Box 3049 Syracuse, NY 13220-3049. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Main Line Media News on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -