|
|
Janet Webb MacFarland, 64, of Furlong, PA, died suddenly Saturday, November 2, 2019. Janet was born September 20, 1955, in Bryn Mawr, PA. She was the daughter of the late William A. and Helen Louise Watts Webb. She is survived by her husband, Richard Scott MacFarland of Furlong, PA; one sister, Barbara Stewart of Downingtown, PA; one brother-in-law, Douglas Stewart of Downingtown, PA; one brother, Eric Webb of State College PA; and one niece, Jonatha Stewart of Downingtown, PA. She was preceded in death by her brother, Andrew, and sister, Audrey. Janet was a 1973 graduate of Lower Merion and a 1977 graduate of The Pennsylvania State University. At the time of her death she worked in marketing for a natural organic food company. Janet loved golf, and was a member of Tumblebrook Golf Club. She was also a long-time football season ticket holder and a member of the Lions Club at PSU. She enjoyed traveling and spending time at her second home in Long Boat Key, FL. She was a kind and generous friend to all. Private burial will be at Center County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the , PO Box 3049 Syracuse, NY 13220-3049. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Main Line Media News on Nov. 17, 2019