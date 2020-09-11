Jayne Lois Greenwood-Hinze, 60, of Lilburn GA (formerly of Bryn Mawr, PA) passed away suddenly on August 12, 2020 due to complications from the Coronavirus. Jayne was preceded in death by her birth parents Caroline Jane (nee Cross) and Robert John Greenwood. She is survived by her wonderful children Ian, Autumn, and Colin Hinze and their father Keith Hinze. She will be missed by her siblings Irene Chandler (Millsboro, DE), Carol Koronik (Newark, DE), and Thomas Greenwood (Townsend, DE) and their families. In addition, Jayne is survived by her foster parents Janice Shilcock Silcox of Bryn Mawr, PA and Ed Silcox of Anchorage, AK and their extended families. Jayne was a graduate of Radnor HIgh School (Wayne, PA) and Westminster College (New Wilmington, PA) where she majored in political science. She moved to the Atlanta area in 1988 and spent most of her career in the retail field, including 24 years as a WalMart associate. Jayne was thrown many curve balls throughout her life; she got some hits, but swung and missed on others. A Philadelphia Phillies fan during her teenage years and early 20s, she attended the All-Star game in Philadelphia on her 16th birthday and was able to fly home from college for game one of the 1980 World Series. She also attended numerous Spring Training games in and around Clearwater, FL in the late 70s and early 80s. Having visited the Soviet Union while in college and taken post-graduate classes in Italy, travel was always on her wish list. She loved going to movies as a child and shared that enthusiasm with her children. More recently there wasn’t a mystery or crime TV show she didn’t watch. Jayne was a friend of Bill W. In lieu of flowers, please honor and remember Jayne by paying it forward and/or performing a random act of kindness. Due to the pandemic, services and interment are private.



