Jean Love Dykstra of Haverford, Pennsylvania died peacefully in her apartment at Quadrangle on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. A proud third generation native of Staten Island, New York, she graduated from the Staten Island Academy in 1938, Mount Vernon Junior College in Washington D.C. in 1940 and the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1942. There she met Franz Rickaby Dykstra, her husband of 59 years. He died in 2003. They moved to Haverford in 1950. A stay-at-home Mom to three daughters, she was a longtime enthusiastic docent at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, a past Board member of the Ludington Library and Mount Vernon Junior College, a volunteer at Bryn Mawr Hospital and a member of Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. She celebrated her 99th birthday in mid-September at the Merion Cricket Club. She is survived by Christina Dykstra Mead (David Mead))of Washington DC and Chatham, MA, Alison Dykstra (Andrew Schulman) of Santa Rosa, CA and Gretchen Dykstra of Cold Spring, NY and her granddaughters Abigail Dykstra Mead of New York and Marisol Cortes Dykstra of Santa Rosa, CA and one great-grandson, Eli Cortes, age one. Donations can be made to Ludington Library in Bryn Mawr, PA or the Lifelong Learning Endowment at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Published in Main Line Media News on Oct. 13, 2019