Jean E. Murphy of Wayne, PA passed away 22 October, 2020 quietly in her sleep. Born Jean McGhee 27 January 1926 in Pittsburgh, PA. She was the daughter of Albert and Elizabeth McGhee. She grew up in Mt Lebanon, Pa where she attended Mt. Lebanon High School. She later graduated from Penn State (not just a collage but a way of life) with a BS in Physical Education 1947. A lover of sports she was a member of the St David’s Golf Club and an avid Penn State football fan. She golfed and bowl well into her eighties. She was a devoted member of the Wayne Presbyterian church she also was a member of the Woman’s Board at Jefferson Hospital and was a volunteer at their “Pennywise Thrift shop” from 1974 until 2015. She was predeceased by her loving husband Arthur E. Murphy, she is survived by her son Arthur E. Murphy II, 3 loving grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Private Interment will be at Wayne Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the J. Platt Wood Scholarship fund. https://gapgolf.org/platt/how-to-give/ www.allevafuneralhome.com