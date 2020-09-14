Jean Marie Quill, (McCormick), 92, passed peacefully on September 12, 2020 in Audubon, PA. Born on July 15, 1928 in Media PA, she attended the Nativity BVM Parochial Elementary School and graduated in 1946 from Notre Dame High School in Moylan, PA. She then attended and graduated from the Katie Gibbs School and worked for Piasecki Aircraft Corporation in Morton, PA. She married in 1952 and in 1956 traveled with her husband to Sendai, Japan where they lived for two years. They returned to the US first to Monterey CA then to King of Prussia before moving to Valley Forge, PA in 1968 where she lived for 52 years and raised four children She moved to Shannondell in Audubon, PA in 2017. In 1989 and after raising her family Jean attended Villanova University and graduated in 1989 with a B.A. in Political Science. Jean subsequently became an active member of the American Association of University Women which she supported for over 30 years. Jean had a sense of adventure and traveled to 27 countries across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Australia. Jean was an avid bridge player, playing in tournaments for over 60 years and into her 90’s. She had a love for tennis, downhill skiing, reading, gardening, walks in Valley Forge Park and an appreciation of art. Her friends would describe her as one of the kindest they’ve known. Most of all, Jean loved her family, her family meant everything to her. Surviving are her two sons Joseph T. (Mary) of Downingtown, PA, and Gregory E. (Marie) of Hadley, MA, and two daughters, Marcy, of Kittery Point, ME and Carolyn Stephan (Dan), of Fairfax, VA. Jean is also survived by eight grandchildren Mary Kate Elliott (Colin), Leigh Ann Dalal (Alex), Jillian, Joseph, Victoria, Sean, Grace, Margaret and one great grandchild, Evan Elliott. Jean was predeceased by her parents Mary Corcoran and Leo McCormick, brothers Jack and Lee and sister Eleanor. Honoring Jean’s wishes there will be a private celebration of her life with immediate family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Association of University Women. ww2.aauw.org/donate-gift-new/
