Jean Nudy
Jean Nudy, 92 of Strafford, PA, formerly of Ardmore, PA passed away July 22nd and took her place in heaven. She was a generous and loving woman, survived by her husband Dominick (Joe) Nudy, siblings Dominic and Carol, sister in-law Betty, and seven wonderful children, Dominic Joseph (Carol), Raymond (Irene), Nicholas (Darlene), Eda (William), Celeste (James), James (Lisa), and Robert. She was blessed with 23 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as Mum Mum. Jean was predeceased by her parents Augustine and Celeste Giangiulio, and siblings Mary, Antoinette, Gloria, and Nicholas. Jean was a caring and good-hearted woman, who was always willing to help others in need and always had a positive word to share. Her laugh was contagious and she was the glue to her large Italian family. Joe and Jean were married for 64 years, all of which were filled with love, sincerity, and laughter. In 1956, they were married and moved to Strafford to start their family. They lovingly built their own home where she and Joe lived for her entire life. The house has been home to many happy holidays (especially Christmas-eve), family gatherings, and impromptu cooking sessions where Jean taught the family to make her famous cookies, Italian salad, and gnocchi. Jean loved to play bingo with her grandchildren, put together puzzles, and knit. She knit hundreds of hats and would donate them for the newborn infants at Paoli Hospital. Her most memorable trip was when she and Joe were able to join Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church and travel to Italy to visit the Vatican and see her parent’s childhood home. Jean loved to attend her grand-children’s sporting events, recitals, and plays. She and Joe drove up and down the east coast to attend every event and were a constant on the sidelines. She was loved by many, and will be missed by all. All family and friends are invited to a funeral service at the Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Strafford, Pa on Monday, July 27th at 11:00 am. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, in Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Our Lady of Assumption Church and the American Cancer Society are appreciated.

Published in Main Line Media News from Jul. 23 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Strafford,
July 23, 2020
May wonderful “Aunt Jean” rest in peace. I will always remember the enjoyable lunch I had with her and “Uncle Joe” at their home recently! My sympathy to him and his family.
~Loretta DiFerdinando~
Loretta DiFerdinando
Acquaintance
