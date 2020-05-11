Jeffrey Allen Tyler
Jeffrey Allen Tyler, Sr., 72, a resident of Haverford, PA, died May 1, 2020, of complications from a stroke. Born in Pittsburgh, he was the second son of the late Richard D. and Irene B. Tyler. After a childhood spent in the Midwest, he was graduated with a BS in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1970 and a MBA from NYU in 1978. He thereupon began a 50-year career in marketing, specializing in the information services and technology industries. When not serving the tech industry with his trademark boundless energy, imagination and commitment, Jeff was devoted to his wife Fran, his family, their remarkable garden, and his 50 year running avocation (which included several marathons). He organized family reunions, guitar jam sessions, and helped assemble a large throng of fellow fans to attend a favorite bluegrass group, The Seldom Scene, in Bucks County in January. Jeff Tyler is survived by his beloved wife, together for nearly 28 years, Frances Pemberton Tyler, son Jeffrey A. Tyler, Jr., daughter Elizabeth D. Tyler Ford (Michael), stepchildren Sarah D. Quigley and J. Malcolm Quigley, and brothers Craig S. Tyler (Cynthia), Michael J. Tyler (Marianne) and Thomas E. Tyler (Belinda). Two brothers, Richard D. Tyler, Jr. (Mary Jane) and Timothy C. Tyler, predeceased him in 1993 and 2017, respectively. Arrangements are pending. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Schuylkill River Greenways NHA 140 College Drive, Pottstown, PA 19464 (www.schuylkillriver.org) or Peter’s Place A Center for Grieving Children & Families 336 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, PA 19087 (www.petersplaceonline.org). Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home www.chadwickmckinney.com

