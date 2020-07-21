Jeffrey Vernon Stanton of Marshfield, MA passed away on June 20th, 2020 at the age of 62. He was the beloved husband of Lisa (Baum) Stanton and son of Vernon and the late Betsy (Borst) Stanton. He leaves his children Alyson (Stanton) Ward and her husband Wade, of Maine, and James Jeffrey Stanton, of Manhattan. Jeff also leaves his siblings Kate, Janet Burt, and Roger (Kristin), as well as many nieces and nephews and his beloved black lab Bailey. Jeff was born on July 27th, 1957 in suburban Philadelphia, and graduated from Episcopal Academy in 1975. He attended Arizona State University and completed his degree at the University of Denver, earning a B.S. in Business Administration and Marketing in 1981. After college, Jeff took every opportunity he could to explore and travel throughout the US as well as Europe. He began his career in sales at 7-Up in Philadelphia, later moving to the South Shore of Massachusetts as he took on progressively responsible sales and management roles with Vigoro, Boss Manufacturing and Cal Pump, among others. He was highly respected for his long and successful career in sales. Jeff retired in 2015 as Regional Sales Manager for Franklin Electric. Jeff married Lisa in 1986 in Philadelphia and that same year moved to Scituate, MA where they lived in a house on the beach and Jeff pursued his career. Two years later, the couple moved to Marshfield, MA to settle down before having their daughter Aly in 1989 and their son Jamie in 1991. Jeff’s family was a source of great pride to him. He was a devoted father and husband who loved to spend time relaxing on the boat, fishing with his kids, late-night dancing, and watching Boston and Philadelphia sports on TV. The family has many fond early memories of driving their car on Duxbury beach for endless beach days. Years later, after purchasing a boat they spent their days at the docks in Scituate Harbor. He was thrilled to walk Aly down the aisle at her wedding in July of 2019. Jeff’s athletic ability and love of sports shone throughout his life. He was a gifted ice hockey, football and tennis player in his youth, but baseball was his first love. A stand-out in Little League, Jeff went on to be the catcher of his high school’s varsity baseball team and also played at the collegiate level. Throughout his life, Jeff routinely played above his age-group, and was considered a local legend. After graduation, he continued to play and compete in recreational fast-pitch softball leagues in Philadelphia and Marshfield. His Marshfield team (Foster’s Blue Thunder) qualified for national tournaments, and Jeff once hit a home run off of Eddie “The King” Feigner, dubbed the “greatest softball pitcher who ever lived.” (Not when Jeff was at bat, apparently.) As he grew older, Jeff was also able to express his love of baseball by coaching many of Jamie’s little league baseball teams, and by rooting for his favorite teams, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Boston Red Sox. He attended the Red Sox World Series victory parade with Jamie in 2004, 2007, 2013, and 2018. In the fall of 2019, three generations of Stantons (Vern, Jeff and Jamie) attended the Red Sox vs. Phillies game at Citizen Bank Park. Jeff enjoyed many activities around his home, including vegetable and flower gardening, and walking the family’s black Labrador Retriever around the neighborhood in the summer, or on the empty golf course in winter. His specialty on the grill was perfectly cooked steaks, and his family looked forward to the homemade half- sour pickles he made each summer. Together with Lisa, Aly and Jamie, Jeff loved to spend time on the family’s boat, whether cruising on the ocean enjoying the breeze, watching beautiful sunsets, zipping around the harbor in the dinghy, or socializing with other boat owners at Scituate Marine Park. He was the quintessential “people person,” who could make everyone feel comfortable in a conversation, with a winning smile and an infectious laugh that will be sorely missed. The family will hold a celebration of life in Jeff’s honor in the late summer or early fall. More information to come. Memorial contributions may be made to Marshfield Youth Baseball - PO Box 815 Marshfield, MA 02050.



