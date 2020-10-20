Jeremy “Jerry” G. Gabell, CPA of Chesterbrook, PA died on October 18, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1943 in Philadelphia and grew up with 6 siblings in Philadelphia, Rapid City, SD, and Palm Desert, CA. He returned to Narberth, PA at age 16 and attended Lower Merion High School. Upon graduation from Drexel University, he worked for Price-Waterhouse in New York City, where he met and eventually married Judith Steahly. He then returned to his hometown and became tax department senior. During the mid-1970’s Jerry moved to Charleston, WV and opened a private practice. During this time, he invested in and administered a privately owned coal mine and was known to recount his many adventures in this industry fondly. He became a father to Christopher. Jerry returned to Philadelphia in 1983 and continued a successful private accountancy practice. He specialized in helping those with tax troubles and was proud of his ability to successfully negotiate with the IRS and give his clients a second chance. Jerry was a single father. He was also a Freemason and active in Cassia-Mt Horeb lodge. He was a friend of Bill and was instrumental in opening the 562-clubhouse. He performed charity work for Hayes Manor Retirement Home and was treasurer of Embassy Court II condominium association. He will be remembered as a kind and loving father, brother, and uncle. He will also be remembered for his love of humor, politics, and his stubborn streak. Jerry is survived by his siblings Julia, Greg, Fran, Lisa, Karen, his son Chris, and 13 nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be at West laurel Hill Cemetery, 225 Belmont Avenue, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Thursday at 11 AM. The family asks that, in leu of flowers, donations in his name be made to Cassia Mt Horeb Lodge. Friends of Bill may donate to SEPIA at aasepia.org
