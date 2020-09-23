Jerome M. Siegel, Ph.D., 87 years, of Penn Valley, PA died Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Bala Cynwyd, PA. Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Tessa; children: Kirsten Melson (Brent) and Adam Siegel (Deatra); and grandchildren: Jack Melson and Nathanael Siegel. Services were privately held at West Laurel Hill Cemetery’s Nature’s Sanctuary. Charitable donations in Jerry’s honor can be made to Doctors Without Borders
, www.msf.org/donate
Arrangements by West Laurel Hill Funeral Home, Inc.
.