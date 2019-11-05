|
|
Jo-Anne Koning of Narberth, age 96 ¾, died on October 31, 2019 at Sunrise at Haverford, in Haverford, PA. A Memorial Service was held on Wednesday November 6th at The Church of St. John in Bala Cynwyd, PA. Born Ursula Johanna Maria Calmon, in Hamburg, Germany, on January 22, 1923, Jo-Anne honed a gift for subtle but subversive chutzpah that servedher well throughout her life. On her way to grade school in Hamburg, Jo-Anne stopped in a bakery, ordered an opulent pastry and requested that the proprietor charge the school for her indulgence; the pastry was indeed, added to the school’s bill. In her teens, Jo-Anne and her parents fled Germany and escaped to Australia. In Australia, she met and married Hendrik B. Koning, a Lieutenant Commander in the Dutch Navy. From Australia, to The Netherlands, then seven years later, The United States of America with three daughters in tow, Jo-Anne was immigrant extraordinaire. Although Jo-Anne uprooted her life many times over, her adopted town of Narberth, and St. John’s Church, became her home.Her charitable outreach in service and funds was varied and constant. Her role as Mum was not limited to a single Sunday in May; Jo-Anne Koning would be pleased to know she earned recognition every day, all 96 ¾ years. JoJo leaves us in admiration of a life well lived with thoughtfulness, tenacity and chutzpah. Jo-Anne was the devoted mother of Anke Susan, Wendy and Patsy. Loving grandmother of Elsbeth, Melissa, Anneke, Jane, Christopher, Nick and Luke. Dear great-grandmother of Katherine, Anneke Leyli, Katherine, Haleh, Sian, Katie, Margo, Avery, David (Winnie), Finn, Alexander and Charlie. Funeral arrangements by McConaghy Funeral Home, Ardmore. www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Nov. 10, 2019