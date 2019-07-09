|
Joan Borden Stuart, 90, passed away on July 6th at Beaumont senior living facility in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. Joan was born December 28th, 1928 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and grew up in Narberth, Pennsylvania. She practiced Family Law in her own practice in Haverford and in Montgomery County for many years. Joan is survived by her daughters, Pamela Stuart (husband John) and Leslie Matthews (husband David), five grandchildren; Gordon White (wife Angela), Forrest Bugay (wife Ariele), Samantha Stuart (husband Samuel), Olivia Matthews, Dylan Matthews, and one great grand daughter, Katherine Stuart Coulter. Joan’s husband, Thomas Walter Stuart, daughter, Patricia Stuart, and brother, Joseph Wilson Borden Jr. preceded her in death. While raising three daughters in Villanova, Joan volunteered at the Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia and participated in the traveling animal shows. She was also involved in painting the giant Heart at the Franklin Institute. Joan graduated Villanova University School of Law in 1976 and then went on to earn her Masters in Taxation. She actively practiced law in Pennsylvania and Florida for over a quarter century. In work and play, Joan played croquet, tennis, and squash at Merion Cricket Club, and loved all aspects of science and travel. Since the 1980s, Joan was a “Founding Mother” and benefactor of Laurel House, a domestic violence agency and shelter in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. The mission of Laurel House is to provide safe haven for abused women and their children, to raise public awareness about domestic violence. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Joan’s memory to Laurel House; P.O. Box 764, Norristown, Pennsylvania, 19404. Family and friends are invited to a memorial celebration on Friday July 12 at 11:30 at the Merion Cricket Club in Haverford, PA.
Published in Main Line Media News on July 14, 2019