Joan Fouracre (nee Frazer), 86, passed away on May 1st, 2020 at Waverly Heights in Gladwyne, PA. She is the loving mother of Donna Enichen (Don), Diane Bailey (Mike), and Andrew Fouracre (Shelly). Cherished Gigi to Jessica Enichen, David Enichen, Megan Bailey, Brennan Bailey, Taylor Fouracre, Analise Fouracre, and Samantha Fouracre. Great grandmother to Declan O’Connell, Emmett O’Connell, sister to W. Edward Frazer (Barbara), Gail Frazer, and Aunt to Elaine Frazer Colvin. Joan said often that she had a wonderful life. Her greatest joy was her family and the many friends she gathered throughout the years. Helping others was her purpose. She taught in the Radnor school district, was a volunteer for Main Line Meals on Wheels and for various activities at St Christopher’s Church including altar guild, the soup kitchen, and Azalea Day. Donations in Joan’s name can be made to Main Line Meals on Wheels (www.mainlinemealsonwheels.org), St Christopher’s Church (saintchristophers.org), or the charity of your choice. Chadwick & McKinney FH www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published in Main Line Media News from May 4 to May 10, 2020.