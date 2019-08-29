|
|
Joan Stanley (nee Phillips), 88, of Paoli, PA died peacefully on August 22, 2019. A devoted mother and grandmother, she is survived by her 5 loving children David, John (Beth), Michael (Ronnie Beth), Thomas (Beth), Elizabeth Snyder (Bill), and 11 grandchildren. Joan had a passion for the written and spoken word, and was a successful stage actor and member of Actors Equity Association. She performed at People’s Light Theatre, Philadelphia Drama Guild, Arden Theatre Co., Philadelphia Theatre Co., and the Annenberg Center for 30 years. Joan was also a real estate agent on the upper Main Line for 20 years, and then an employee and volunteer at the Easttown Library. She was a voracious reader. Earlier she volunteered for the Philadelphia Museum of Art, presenting artifacts from various cultures to local school districts. Her career began in New York City as a bridal dress buyer for Mutual Buying Syndicate on W 42nd St. Joan attended Beaver College and the Laboratory Institute for Merchandising in New York. She was honest and forthright, with a sharp wit and keen intellect that defined her unequivocal style. There will be a small memorial service at the convenience of the family in September. STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS
Published in Main Line Media News on Sept. 8, 2019