Joanne I. Tierney, 78, of Villanova was called home to the Lord on February 15, 2019. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.Joanne was born in New Haven, Connecticut on February 14, 1941, as the only child of Nichola and Anna Izzo. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Paul, devoted children Susan Mezger (Ken) and Elizabeth Weinstein (Peter), grandchildren: Sara Lane (Christopher), Steven Urben, Daniel and Kayleigh Weinstein, and great grandchildren: Eli and Vincent. Joanne graduated from Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven in 1958, earned a BA in psychology from Rosemont College in 1975, and her Master’s degree in Counselling from Villanova University in 1982. Joanne began a life-long career in social work at Catholic Social Services as a counselor to unmarried parents. In 1977, she joined the staff of the Social Services Department at Sacred Heart Hospital, where she advanced to become the director, providing strong patient advocacy. Following the closure of the hospital in 1994, she worked at Waverly Heights, a life care retirement community in Gladwyne, again accepting the leadership role of Director of Social Services, a position she held until she retired in 2001. Joanne was committed to many volunteer pursuits. One of the most gratifying was her work at Mothers’ Home, a crisis pregnancy facility in Darby, where she served as a board member and devoted many hours to working one-on-one with the residents.The newly-remodeled kitchen was dedicated in her name in 2017, in recognition of her tireless support of the clients. Joanne’s commitments to her parish of St. Thomas of Villanova included serving as a Eucharistic Minister at the church and at Rosemont Village; she also brought communion to home-bound parishioners, where her focus was always on the lives of those she served.She was a founding member of the Stewardship Council. In addition, Joanne worked as a volunteer ombudsperson for the Montgomery County Office on Aging and Adult Services and was the Secretary of the Lower Merion-Narberth Youth Aid Panel that provided restorative justice to non-violent, juvenile first-offenders. Joanne and her husband traveled extensively in the years following their daughters’ college graduations, including Antarctica, the Baltic countries, Central America, Europe, Africa, Turkey, Egypt, and many of the other countries surrounding the Mediterranean Sea. By far, her favorite vacation spot was the Caribbean-style cottage that she and her husband own on St. John in the US Virgin Islands. Joanne enjoyed spending time with her family and welcoming friends into her home with warm smiles, attentiveness and great food. She will be fondly remembered for her gentle spirit, compassion, warmth and generosity. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Rosemont Chapel of St Thomas of Villanova Parish. Visitation will begin at 8:30 AM. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations in Joanne’s name to Mothers’ Home, 51 North MacDade Blvd., Darby, PA 19023 will be greatly appreciated.
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 3, 2019