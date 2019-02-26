Home

John James Donnelly, 77, died at his Wayne, PA, home on February 9, 2019. He was surrounded by all who loved him including his big old hound dog, Seamus. John is survived by his wife, Virginia; sister, Mary Miller; daughter, Katharine (Daniel); son, John Jr; grandchildren, Timothy, Hannah, John III, and Olivia; and nephews, William and Stephen Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Hannah Donnelly, as well as his son, Douglas Donnelly. We miss you Pop. At his request no service will be held; however, a celebration of his life will take place when the sun warms, the wind blows gently and the grass becomes green.
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 3, 2019
