John F. Dautrich “Jump”, 68, of Paoli, PA passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020. Jump was the loving husband of Cindy Corkhill Dautrich. Jump was a true native of the Main Line. Growing up in Narberth and Haverford, he was a lifer at the Episcopal Academy. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and spent his career in the insurance industry. After forty years, he retired in 2018. Jump was very involved in the community, including many years as a coach and board member of TEYSA and as an Elder and Deacon at Wayne Presbyterian Church. He joined the T&E Care board shortly after its inception and served as Chairman from 2015 until his passing. His passion for helping others and his dedication to the local community were unparalleled. Surviving are two children: Chris (Devon) and Cinda Johnson (Craig) and four grandchildren: Eliza, Tyler, Juliet and Ryan. Also surviving are three siblings: Susie Lastowski (Mike), Lisa Black (John) and Jim (Bobbie). Arrangements to celebrate Jump’s life are pending. Please visit www.allevafuneralhome.com
for more information. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jump’s honor to The Episcopal Academy’s Class of 1970 Scholarship Fund. Please make checks payable to The Episcopal Academy: 1785 Bishop White Drive, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Arrangements are with Alleva Funeal Home, Inc. Paoli, PA.