John F. Haines, Sr., age 82, of Wayne, PA, passed away on September 5, 2020. Born in Bryn Mawr, PA, he was the son of the late Dennis and Catherine Haines. John worked as the National Programming Manager for TV Guide for 35 years. After retiring, John enjoyed filming local events for the local public access channel. John’s passions were photography, videography, and his July 4th party with family and friends. John was the loving husband of Margaret M. Haines for 58 wonderful years; beloved father of Michelle Haines (Nathan Weaver), Melinda Mehlmann (Carl), and John F. Haines, Jr. (Michele); adoring grandfather of Frank, Olivia, and Evelyn; devoted brother of Thomas Haines and Dennis Haines (Diane). Services and Interment are Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Main Line Health HomeCare and Hospice, 204 N. Radnor Chester Road, Suite 100, Radnor, PA 19087, www.mainlinehealth.org
