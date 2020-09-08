1/1
John F. Haines Sr.
John F. Haines, Sr., age 82, of Wayne, PA, passed away on September 5, 2020. Born in Bryn Mawr, PA, he was the son of the late Dennis and Catherine Haines. John worked as the National Programming Manager for TV Guide for 35 years. After retiring, John enjoyed filming local events for the local public access channel. John’s passions were photography, videography, and his July 4th party with family and friends. John was the loving husband of Margaret M. Haines for 58 wonderful years; beloved father of Michelle Haines (Nathan Weaver), Melinda Mehlmann (Carl), and John F. Haines, Jr. (Michele); adoring grandfather of Frank, Olivia, and Evelyn; devoted brother of Thomas Haines and Dennis Haines (Diane). Services and Interment are Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Main Line Health HomeCare and Hospice, 204 N. Radnor Chester Road, Suite 100, Radnor, PA 19087, www.mainlinehealth.org, would be appreciated. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 366 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA 19087, 610-989-9600. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.

Published in Main Line Media News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
