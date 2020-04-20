|
John G. Yonchuk, Jr., 78,of King of Prussia, passed away April 15, 2020, at The Wayne Center, Delaware County. Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late John G., Sr. and Agnes A. (Yurcavage) Yonchuk. He was a graduate of Penn State University in 1965, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Business. John is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Yonchuk, San Diego, CA; John Yonchuk, III, Royerford; his grandson Brayden Yonchuk, Royerford; his sister, Lucille Brady, Reading; his nephew, Joseph Brady, Allentown and nieces Jane Brady and MaryAnn Brady, Reading. Burial will be private. A Celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The . Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 26, 2020