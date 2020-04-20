Home

John G. Yonchuk Jr.

John G. Yonchuk Jr. Obituary
John G. Yonchuk, Jr., 78,of King of Prussia, passed away April 15, 2020, at The Wayne Center, Delaware County. Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late John G., Sr. and Agnes A. (Yurcavage) Yonchuk. He was a graduate of Penn State University in 1965, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Business. John is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Yonchuk, San Diego, CA; John Yonchuk, III, Royerford; his grandson Brayden Yonchuk, Royerford; his sister, Lucille Brady, Reading; his nephew, Joseph Brady, Allentown and nieces Jane Brady and MaryAnn Brady, Reading. Burial will be private. A Celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The . Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 26, 2020
