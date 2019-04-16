|
John Freeman Hayes, architect, cartoonist, painter and musician, passed away on April 9th, 2019 at the age of 92, after what can only be considered a full and rewarding life. He is survived by his brother, James Hayes, his three children, John Fox Hayes, Tom Freeman Hayes and Nancy Clarke Hayes as well as seven grandchildren, Rachel Fox (Hayes) Abrams, Megan Clarke Hayes, Clark Freeman Hayes, Sarah Fox (Hayes) Hood, Louis Samuel Hayes, Adrian John Gravel and James Hayes Ferguson, and one great grandchild, Evelyn Abrams. He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Anne Fox Hayes, and his sister Katherine Hayes Porter. John was born on June 16, 1926 in Media, PA to James Alfred Hayes Jr. of Philadelphia, and Katherine Stoddard Williams of Glastonbury, CT. John grew up in Wallingford, PA. He graduated from Haverford Preparatory School, then enlisted in the Navy V-12 program where he attended Swarthmore College. After receiving an honorary discharge from the Navy, he attended the University of Pennsylvania on the GI Bill where he received a Bachelor of Architecture in 1950. During the Korean war he was an Air Force Lieutenant serving as an Air Intelligence Specialist based in Washington D.C. Anne Gitt Fox and John Hayes were married on April 5th, 1952 and lived in Radnor, PA for over 57 years. In 1960, he partnered with Charlie Hough and formed Hayes and Hough Architects, where he practiced for 35 years. In 1995, John and Charlie closed their practice and John joined his son at Blackney Hayes Architects and continued to practice another 17 years before retiring at the age of 85. John was recognized by his peers as an outstanding architect and member of the community. He was President of the Philadelphia Chapter of the AIA in 1978 and elected to Fellow of the AIA in 1980. He was also a Foundation for Architecture Fellow and Vice Chair from 1985 - 1991 and President of the Carpenters Company from 1993-1994. Outside of his work, John devoted himself to his family and his interests. He was a founding member of the Philadelphia Curling Club, Deacon at St. Martin’s Church in Radnor, and was on the Board of Directors of the Martin’s Dam Club for 20 years. John will be remembered by all that knew him as a funny story teller, and as a man who lived to learn and discover new things. From tennis and sailing to painting, drawing and sculpting, as well as playing several musical instruments (piano, accordion, banjo, and guitar), he took his hobbies seriously and enjoyed all they had to teach him. His constant creativity kept him engaged, enhancing his own life as well as all those around him. A church service will be held at Saint Martin’s Church, Radnor, PA on April 27, 11:00 followed by a reception at Bolingbroke, on the Church grounds. STUARD FUNERAL – NEWTOWN SQUARE SIX GENERATIONS SINCE 1822
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 21, 2019