John J. Stetzer III
John J. Stetzer, III, 81 died at his home in Bryn Mawr on July 31st, John known as, Jay, was born on April 27, 1939 in Philadelphia, PA. He was the son of John J. Stetzer, DDS and Mary Gray Van Keuren Stetzer. He graduated from The Episcopal Academy in 1957 and attended Kenyon College. Mr. Stetzer joined the Delaware County National Bank after college, which became Southeast National Bank. He served as a portfolio manager and later as a director. Mr. Stetzer is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Anne Maguire Stetzer their daughters, Alexandra P. Williams and Susanne W. Drescher. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Alexander M. Williams, James W. Drescher and Annia M. Drescher, a sister Mary Gray Brott and two nephews. A memorial service will be held at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, 625 Montgomery Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010, on Wednesday, August 12 at 11am. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Church’s Endowment Fund. STUARD FH – NEWTOWN SQUARE A Family Tradition for Six Generations

Published in Main Line Media News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 16, 2020.
