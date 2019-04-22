|
John Whitaker Lord, III (Jack), of Audubon, PA and formerly Radnor, PA and Cape May, NJ passed away peacefully on April 19. Jack is survived by his four devoted children, Susan Lord Reilly (Kevin), John IV (Julie), Thomas (Gigi) and Bradley (Cara). He was blessed with eight wonderful grandchildren: John A., Patrick (Paige), Jacquelyn (Steve), John W., Kathryn, Abigail, Andrew, and Brendan. He was the husband of the late Judith Neilson Lord and is the son of the late Judge John W. Jr. and Lilias M. Lord and predeceased by two grandchildren, Jennifer and baby John B. It is worthy to note that all three sons named a son after him. In the summer of 1952, after graduating from Germantown Academy, Jack worked as a lifeguard in Cape May where he met Judy at the Green Mill Club. He enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean War and following his discharge, he attended and graduated from Dickinson College. He and Judy were married in 1959. He continued his education by receiving his masters in Education at Temple University. Jack thoroughly enjoyed teaching and coaching as well as serving as Director of the Middle School at Valley Forge Military Academy, Wayne, PA for 38 years and was named an honorary alumnus in 1999. During his residency in Radnor, PA. Jack served on numerous committees in Radnor Township including the Radnor School Board for 10 years. One of his most revered honors was being distinguished as a Radnor Gridiron “Honorary Has Been”. Jack retired to Cape May in 1997 and was introduced to Kiwanis where he readily became an active participant delivering Meals of Wheels, volunteering at the Nature Center and Cape Regional Medical Center, as well as various other community programs for children including serving on a school board for Cape May’s Elementary School. Jack is a Past Commodore of Corinthian Yacht Club, Past President of the Cape May Cottager’s Association, served two terms on the Church of the Advent’s vestry as Senior Warden, is a member of the Cape Island Masonic Lodge and a former Commissioner of the Cape May Housing Authority. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Jack’s life will be held at 1100 hours on Sunday, May 26th at the Corinthian Yacht Club of Cape May. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack’s name would be appreciated to either of the following organizations – • C. Wallace Stuard, Jr. CYCCM Sailing Foundation c/o CYCCM, PO Box 260, Cape May, NJ 08204. • The Children’s Fund - Kiwanis Scholarship Fund, at 1041 Beach Drive, Cape May, NJ 08204 For any inquiries, please contact Stuard Funeral Directors at 610-649-0243. STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 28, 2019