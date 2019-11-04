|
John R. McFadden was born in Philadelphia on 10/26/27. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Rizzo, his son, John McFadden Jr. and two grand-daughters, Nina Rizzo and Eileen McKeown. Pre-deceased relatives include his beloved wife, Ida McFadden and daughter Cynthia McKeown. John was a business Operator/Owner of a Variety Store, Dollar Store and Houseware Center in Berlin, NJ. He was a longtime member of the Bryn Mawr Mainliners Barbershop Chorus, served as a Eucharist Minister and Choir Member at Our Lady of Assumption Church, was a member of the Rosary Club, The Joy of Singing and Roundelay at the Quadrangle. John’s viewing (9:30 a.m.) on Wed., Nov. 6th, and Mass of Christian Burial (10:30 a.m.) will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Church, 35 Old Eagle School Road, Strafford PA, 19087. Interment follows at Calvary Cemetery, 235 Matsonford Rd. Conchohocken PA, 19428 In lieu of flowers please send contributions to “John McFadden Scholarship Memorial Fund”, at Assumption Academy, 135 Fairfield Lane, Wayne PA 19087.
Published in Main Line Media News on Nov. 10, 2019