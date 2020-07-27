1/1
John N. Bergquist
John N. Bergquist, 48, a resident of Devon, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 24. He is survived by his mother Joan Solon Bergquist, brother Charles J. Bergquist, nephews Gregory and Paul, and niece Lucy. He was preceded in death by his father, James M. Bergquist. For over 25 years, John was a valued employee of the Devereux Foundation, and was most recently based at the Foundation’s Mapleton campus in Malvern. He was a graduate of the Timothy School and the Devereux Day School. John enjoyed exploring the world, both through books and issues of National Geographic and through numerous trips to places such as Mesa Verde, eastern Europe, the Panama Canal, China, and Turkey. He could frequently be found browsing the shelves of the Easttown Library, or going on walks through the neighborhood. He loved music, especially the works of Yo-Yo Ma, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Boston Pops. John enjoyed baking bread, muffins and cookies, and caring for the lawn of his Devon home. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at The Church of St. Monica in Berwyn, where John was a lifelong parishioner. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Timothy School (http://www.timothyschool.com/) or the Devereux Foundation (https://www.devereux.org/)

Published in Main Line Media News from Jul. 27 to Aug. 2, 2020.
