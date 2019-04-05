|
John James Nesbitt, III, 77 passed away on April 3, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was born to Dorothy M. and John J. Nesbitt, Jr., in Chestnut Hill Hospital and graduated from Hatboro Horsham High School, Bucknell University and the Wharton Graduate School of Business. John married Sandra (Lyttle) of Catonsville, Maryland, in 1965. Following their marriage, John attended the University of Virginia for a year of graduate law, followed by two years at the Wharton Graduate School of Business where he received an MBA in 1967. John served in the Defense Intelligence Agency, the intelligence gathering arm of the pentagon from 1967-1969 and was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain and received the Joint Service Commendation Medal for his service. After his military service, John began his banking and finance career with First Pennsylvania Bank and Corporation, including a position as President of their Atlanta based subsidiary Computech Financial Systems, Inc. Afterwards, John went on to Provident National Bank (now PNC Bank) and was ultimately a founder and one of three organizers of Christiana Bank & Trust Company (today part of Wilmington Savings Fund Society) for which he worked for two decades. John had many varied interests and was involved in the leadership of several organizations. He was Treasurer of the Wayne Art Center, President of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Alumni Corporation, Bucknell chapter, Vice President of Finance of the Bucknell Alumni Board, Vice Chair of The Associates of The Philadelphia Museum of Art, and Vice President of Finance of The Devon Horse Show and Finance Committee of The Radnor Races. He was a member of various clubs, including Radnor Hunt, The Philadelphia Club, The Merion Cricket Club, and the Miles River Yacht Club. John was a patriotic man and avidly interested in military history, especially The Civil War. He was also a passionate sailor and for many years enjoyed captaining his sailboat in Chesapeake Bay waters, first in Oxford, MD and then in St. Michaels, MD. John’s family was active in both fox hunting and horse racing and John continued that interest and for many years enjoyed fox hunting with Radnor Hunt. His other interests included model railroading, art, and travel. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandy (nee Lyttle) of 53 years, two daughters, Sharon Bonner (Joseph) and Julie Sweatt (Derek), and one grandson, Evan Sweatt. Services were held this past weekend at St. David’s Episcopal Church, Wayne, PA. Donations in his memory may be made to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 or to The Boy Scouts of America, P.O. Box 152079, Irving, TX 75015. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 14, 2019