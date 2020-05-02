John Riddick Woolford, Jr., 86, passed peacefully on March 21, 2020 at Beaumont Retirement Community in Bryn Mawr, PA. He was preceded in death by his first wife and high school sweetheart, Sandra (nee Kolb); his parents John Riddick, Sr and Josephine (nee Serrill); and his sister Jeanette Byrd. He is survived by his wife Susan (nee Moore), and his children Jay, Andrew (Melissa), Scott (Jennifer), and Dabney Blackwell (Scott). Also, by 11 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild, and Susan’s children Michael Dorsch, Susan Brawner (Jay) and Peter Dorsch, 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. John was born in Montclair, NJ. He grew up in Penn Valley, PA and attended Lower Merion HS, where he played football, wrestled and was an all-American lacrosse player. He graduated from Lafayette College where he also captained the Lacrosse team, was a member of ROTC and the DU fraternity. He completed the Officer Training School at Quantico and was commissioned a Lieutenant in the Marine Corp. Following his service to the country, John completed his MBA at The Wharton School of Business and began employment at Container Corporation of America. He worked his entire career in the packaging industry, including executive positions with International Paper, Diamond International, Tyco Industries and retired as CEO of Hargro Packaging. He went on to have a consulting practice, advising several industries including packaging and grocery chains. He also served as president of the Flexible Packaging Association. John was the ultimate father and family man. He was completely committed to his children’s and grandchildren’s upbringing which included attending hundreds of little league and ice hockey games, horse shows, ice skating events, lacrosse games and music recitals over the years. John and Sandy owned Long Pull Farm in Malvern in the ‘70s, where they raised, and loved, horses, sheep, goats, chickens and various other animals. John was deeply committed to his community and very involved with the Episcopal Church throughout his life. As a member of the Church of the Good Samaritan in Paoli, he was active in the vestry, a lay-reader, and gave communion to those who couldn’t attend church. He was also a Board member and Chair of the Beaumont Retirement Community Services Board. John made a point to build and maintain life-long friendships, and he worked hard to stay in touch and engage with them whenever he could. He loved to golf, read, and enjoy his time-off after the many long hours he worked during his career. Due to the present public health restraints, no service is feasible at this time. An update will be posted on his memorial page at (familyfuneralcare.net) in the future. No flowers please. Donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, The Parkinson’s Foundation, or the American Heart Association.
Published in Main Line Media News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.