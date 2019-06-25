|
John Henry Schwarz Jr. died on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Simpson House in Philadelphia, after a lengthy illness, surrounded by family. Born on October 2, 1936, in Brooklyn, New York to Ruth Rich Schwarz and John Henry Schwarz Sr., he graduated from St. Michael's High School in 1955 as salutatorian. Awarded a naval ROTC scholarship to the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, he majored in business, graduating cum laude in 1958. After graduation, Jack served as an officer in the U.S Navy, embarking upon a career that led him to the far corners of the globe. Returning to New York, he transitioned into the world of literature by taking courses at Columbia University. After his naval duties were finished, he earned a Master's degree in Literature at the University of Wyoming and a Ph.D. at Duke University. In 1968, he joined the faculty at Villanova University, where he specialized in the study of Thomas Hardy and Victorian literature. After 34 years, he retired from his position as Associate Professor of English in 2002. An avid book collector, he shared his enthusiasm for books with all who met him, especially those at the Ludington Library, in Bryn Mawr, where he was a long-time volunteer. He was frequently seen at used bookstores and weekend book sales throughout the Main Line searching for the perfect volume to add to his large collection. Jack was a proud and devoted father to his three sons: John, Will, and Neil. He will be greatly missed by his sons, daughter-in-law Mary, grand-children Bennett and Frannie, his two exwives and good friends, Carol Florence and Susan Sprague Page, niece Ginny, nephews Steve and Jeff, their grand-nieces, his large extended family, and his friends. Aside from being a loving father and family man, Jack was a man deeply committed to his faith; a native New Yorker whose favorite sports team was from Boston; an Anglophile whose interests ranged from Shakespeare to pubs to Monty Python; a man who loved gatherings with loved ones; a fan of art, theater and music; and someone who cherished long walks in the woods or up a mountain. He will be deeply missed by those who knew him. He was predeceased by his parents and his beloved sister, Lucille Cheney, of Dunmore, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Wednesday June 26th from 6 to 8 PM at McConaghy Funeral Home, 328 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA or on Thursday June 27th from 12 to 1 PM at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 31 Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr, PA with Funeral Mass to follow at 1 PM. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave. 17th Fl., Chicago IL 60601.
Published in Main Line Media News on June 30, 2019