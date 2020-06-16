John Sergeant Tilghman
John Sergeant Tilghman, loving husband and father of two, passed away at Southeastern Veterans Center in Spring City, Pennsylvania on April 26, 2020. He was 70 years old. He was born on April 24, 1950 in Buffalo, New York to Mr. and Mrs. Richard A. Tilghman. After growing up in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, John graduated from The Lawrenceville School in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1971-1973. John married Diane (Ewell) in 1972, and they spent time in California and Colorado before returning to the Philadelphia area to start a family. He earned a business degree from the University of Denver and went on to have a career as a trust advisor. John was an avid athlete. He played ice hockey, soccer, and lacrosse in his youth, and went on to play lacrosse at the University of Denver. He continued playing ice hockey until he was in his 40s. He enjoyed traveling and music, and his primary interest was spending time with his family. John is survived by Diane, his wife of 48 years, his children Sarah (Adam) and Tench (Elizabeth), and his grandchildren Eliza, Brynley, Margot, Chase, James, Harper, and Leighton. He is also survived by his older brothers Richard A. Tilghman Jr. and Edward Middleton Tilghman, and many other family members and friends. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS

