John Wheeler Richards, 83, a long-time resident of the Philadelphia area and more recently for the past 17 years in Phoenix, died on March 12, 2020. John was born on March 28, 1936, the second son of Madeline “Sis” and Howard Richards in Alexandria, VA. He graduated the University of Virginia in 1957 and was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Affectionately known as “Gus” by those who knew him best, John lived a remarkable life that focused on family and time well spent with friends. He was a very devoted father, grandfather and spouse. After 32 years having built a prominent career in financial services in the Philadelphia area, John retired in 1997 as a partner from W.H. Newbold Asset Management. John created a successful investment strategy and was well known for helping his clients navigate the recession of 1980s. He handled many high profile accounts from city governments to some of the county’s top businesses. John had a zest for life and was fortunate to travel around the world. He was always happiest with his family, with a good book or at the seashore. An avid baseball fan, he passionately followed spring training and in-season games; John always rooted for the local teams — the Phillies and Diamondbacks were just some of his favorites. He enjoyed reading novels, tracking his fantasy baseball and football teams, exploring the complexities of world history, particularly the Civil War and World War II. He was quick to finish the morning crosswords and Sudoku. He loved connecting with others and forging close friendships through his passionate interests. In 1968, John married Faith Hyndman in Doylestown, PA. They had two children, John Jr and Ginna, and raised their family in the Buck County area. One of Ginna’s favorite memories of her father included him giving the neighborhood kids rides in the trailer he had hooked up to his lawnmower. We all looked forward to it and thought it was so much fun. She also fondly remembers the many trips they took together and all the places she got to see just because he wanted her to see them. John Jr has memories of his father taking him and his cousins to countless baseball spring training games while on vacation in Florida. There they hunted for that special autograph from their favorite players and of course, foul balls. John’s love of baseball has been passed down to the next generation of the family. Later in life, John fell in love with Candy and they married in September 1996. He had a strong faith, something they cultivated together at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, Pinnacle Presbyterian Church and most recently, Desert Hills Presbyterian Church. John and Candy traveled the world together one of their favorite trips being to Tanzania on safari. John and Candy left the Main Line area of Philadelphia and settled in Scottsdale in 2003. John leaves behind his beloved wife, Candy Richards (née Baldwin), his son John W. Richards Jr. of Titusville, NJ and his wife Elin Ludvigsen; his daughter Ginna Senn of Frenchtown, NJ and her husband Tom; four grandsons, Oliver and Sebastian Richards (22), Matthew (15) and Peter Senn (11); his brother Don Richards of Minnesota and wife Harriet; his dear lifelong friend who is like a brother Robert Cross of Cary, North Carolina and his wife Margaret; and two step-children Chad Kurz of Arlington, VA and Katie Kurz of Zurich and her husband Andrea Rubio. Inurnment arrangements are private for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to “The Employee Thank You Fund” at Sagewood. This fund benefits the families of the employees that John enjoyed getting to know during his time there. Checks can be sent directly to Banker’s Trust (4555 East Mayo Boulevard; Phoenix, AZ 85050) with “John Richards Memorial” noted in the memo line. Perhaps they are not stars in the sky but rather openings where our loved ones shine down to let us know they are happy.
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 12, 2020