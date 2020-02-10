Home

Jonathan Malcolm Jones, Jr., 93, of Berwyn, PA, beloved father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Johnny was born on August 18, 1926 in Norristown, PA. He lived passionately through his family, music, and serving others faithfully through Meals on Wheels. Surviving are 3 children: Rick (Diane), Peter (Cindy) and Malcolm; 4 grandchildren: Allison, Jennifer, Lindsay and Mark; 8 step-children: Gerald, Elizabeth, Michael, James, Peggy, Julie, Diana, and Glenn. Also surviving are 7 great-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren. A celebration of Johnny’s life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 11AM at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church: 104 Louella Ave., Wayne, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Johnny’s honor to: Meals on Wheels, 60 Surrey Way, Devon, PA 19333. Arrangements are with Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Main Line Media News on Feb. 16, 2020
