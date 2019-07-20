|
|
Joseph Andrew Gannon, 89, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on June 2, 2019. A true Northeasterner, “Joe” was born to parents Joseph and Evelyn (McCune) Gannon on April 8, 1930 in Bridgeport, CT. He graduated from St. Augustine Elementary School in Larchmont, New York and Iona Preparatory School in New Rochelle, New York. A natural tinkerer and engineer through-and-through, Joe completed a degree in Electrical Engineering from Catholic University (as his father did before him) in Washington, D.C. In 1952, Joe became a Commissioned Ensign in the U.S. Navy. He served on the destroyer USS Cushing DD797 towards the end of the Korean Conflict and became a designated Naval Aviator in 1954. After release from inactive duty in 1954, Joe continued to serve his country and community in the Navy Reserves, serving in various posts, until retiring with the rank of Commander in 1991. He would often share stories of his time on the Cushing, including a collision at sea with another destroyer during a Task Force 77 maneuvering exercise in the waters east of Wonsan, Korea, and the invasion of the Cushing by a swarm of unnaturally large locusts in the dark evening waters of the Gulf of Aden in the Middle East. In 1958, Joe met and married his wife of 50 years, Maureen (Flanigan). After several years in Mahopac, New York, the couple moved to Wayne, Pennsylvania and together raised five sons: Kevin Michael, Joseph Thomas, Francis Brian, Christopher Damian and William George. He was captivated by the tall beauty and was devoted to her until her death in 2009. His civilian employment included roles at the U.S. Navy Bureau of Aeronautics (Electronics Division and Guided Missile Branch); General Precision Laboratory; General Electric Re-Entry Systems Division where he worked with UCLA’s Brain Research Institute in connection with their Live Primate 30-Day Biosatellite Mission; and United Engineers & Constructors Inc. His time at UE provided him the opportunity to work with the team engineering and managing the after-effects of the Three Mile Island disaster, as well as providing guidance to the engineers of the Italian Electric Power Corporation for development of a nuclear power plant in the Po River Valley in Milan, Italy. He concluded his professional career with ASTA Engineering Corporation in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Other notable life experiences include visiting the Buddhist Temple Complex in Bangkok, Thailand, two separate trips to Bavaria with the church choir of Saints John and Paul (Larchmont, NY), conducting engineering surveys of the U.S. State Department Facilities in Seoul, South Korea, Yangon, Myanmar and Jakarta, Indonesia, as well as raising numerous Irish Wolfhounds through the years. Joe will always be remembered for his sense of humor and a love of puns. He will no doubt be putting the fun in funeral. He was an avid fan of Tom Lehrer, Clark Gesner, The Clancy Brothers, Tommy Makem, Bagpipe music, Sousa Marches (the louder the better) and, unknown to most, British West Isle steel bands. Right up until his death, Joe could share details from a lifetime of avid reading including all things J.R.R. Tolkien, Harry Potter and science fiction. Joe is survived by his treasured sister, Ginger Markley of Manlius, NY; four sons, Joseph Thomas (Eva) of Brookfield, CT, Francis Brian (Robert) of Philadelphia, PA, Christopher Damian (Celia) of Kansas City, MO and William George (Jessica) of Gilbertsville, PA. He was Grandpa Joe to granddaughters Brittany and Anika and grandson Evan, and beloved Peepaw to grandsons Ian and Colin. He was also “Uncle Joe” to numerous nieces and nephews. While his final three years were spent with son Chris and daughter-in-law Celia in Kansas City, he was an East Coast boy at heart and will be laid to rest in Pennsylvania with his wife Maureen, his parents and his son Kevin. The family wishes to thank the dedicated staff of Kansas City’s Galway House and Crossroads Hospice for the comfort they provided to him during his final struggles with Parkinson’s Disease. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26 at 11:00 a.m. at the Donohue Funeral Home, 366 Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087. Interment will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery, 235 Matsonford Road, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Friends may call on the funeral home one hour prior to the service for visitation and are encouraged to bring their favorite pun. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to your local PBS station or to www.pbs.org
Published in Main Line Media News on July 21, 2019