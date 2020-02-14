|
|
Joseph Charles Hoover, III, age 82, of Berwyn, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Wayne Nursing Center in Wayne, PA. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Wilmeth); a son, Joseph Wilmeth Hoover; and a brother, Frederic S. Hoover. He is preceded in death by a brother, James S. Hoover. Mr. Hoover was 4th generation owner and president of Joseph Hoover & Sons Co. founded in 1856 in Philadelphia. The company was one of the largest print publishers in the country, specializing in chromolithography and eventually mass production of calendars. A 1956 graduate of The William Penn Charter School, he attended Lafayette College. An avid golfer and member of the Philadelphia Country Club for over 50 years, he was a four-time club champion. He was also a fixture at the PCC shooting lodge, earning numerous trap and skeet awards. Fresh and salt water fishing and hunting were lifelong passions. He was a member of the Anglers Club of Philadelphia, Tunkhannock Fly Fishing Club, Ducks Unlimited and Broadacres Trout Fishing Club. A memorial service will follow in late spring. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. www.bacchifh.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Feb. 23, 2020