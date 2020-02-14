Home

Joseph Charles Hoover III Obituary
Joseph Charles Hoover, III, age 82, of Berwyn, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Wayne Nursing Center in Wayne, PA. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Wilmeth); a son, Joseph Wilmeth Hoover; and a brother, Frederic S. Hoover. He is preceded in death by a brother, James S. Hoover. Mr. Hoover was 4th generation owner and president of Joseph Hoover & Sons Co. founded in 1856 in Philadelphia. The company was one of the largest print publishers in the country, specializing in chromolithography and eventually mass production of calendars. A 1956 graduate of The William Penn Charter School, he attended Lafayette College. An avid golfer and member of the Philadelphia Country Club for over 50 years, he was a four-time club champion. He was also a fixture at the PCC shooting lodge, earning numerous trap and skeet awards. Fresh and salt water fishing and hunting were lifelong passions. He was a member of the Anglers Club of Philadelphia, Tunkhannock Fly Fishing Club, Ducks Unlimited and Broadacres Trout Fishing Club. A memorial service will follow in late spring. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. www.bacchifh.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Feb. 23, 2020
