Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of PA
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17109
(800) 720-8221
For more information about
Joseph Long
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph H. Long

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph H. Long Obituary
Joseph H. Long, 88, of West Chester, died March 21. He was the son of the late Rev. Joseph C. Long and Edna Fletcher Long. He was born June 8, 1931 in Cooperstown, NY, and moved with his parents to Telford as a child. He was a 1948 graduate of Souderton High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict where he earned a Purple Heart. He entered the structured settlement business in its infancy in the late ‘80s and became the founder and president of Bridge Settlement Corporation. He was a former board member of the National Structured Settlement Trade Association. He was a member of Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church where he volunteered for The Other Carpenter and was a long-time usher and bookkeeper for the Alternative Gift Market. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Susan Mease, and his six children: James B. (Sue), Jenkintown; Jeffrey C. (Susan), Chestertown, MD; Gregory D. (Marion), Bad Urach, Germany; Glenn E. (Diana), Glenside; Pamela Long (Steve More), Fraser, CO; Patti Coyle (Doug), Kissimmee, FL. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The memorial service will be at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial gifts to Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church Foundation or Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania.
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of PA
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -