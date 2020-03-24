|
|
Joseph H. Long, 88, of West Chester, died March 21. He was the son of the late Rev. Joseph C. Long and Edna Fletcher Long. He was born June 8, 1931 in Cooperstown, NY, and moved with his parents to Telford as a child. He was a 1948 graduate of Souderton High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict where he earned a Purple Heart. He entered the structured settlement business in its infancy in the late ‘80s and became the founder and president of Bridge Settlement Corporation. He was a former board member of the National Structured Settlement Trade Association. He was a member of Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church where he volunteered for The Other Carpenter and was a long-time usher and bookkeeper for the Alternative Gift Market. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Susan Mease, and his six children: James B. (Sue), Jenkintown; Jeffrey C. (Susan), Chestertown, MD; Gregory D. (Marion), Bad Urach, Germany; Glenn E. (Diana), Glenside; Pamela Long (Steve More), Fraser, CO; Patti Coyle (Doug), Kissimmee, FL. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The memorial service will be at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial gifts to Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church Foundation or Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania.
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 29, 2020