Joseph Sousa III, “Poppa Joe”, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away on October 20, 2020 surrounded virtually by family offering prayers, songs, love, tears and laughter. Joe was born August 5, 1939 and grew up in the small fishing village of Stonington, Connecticut the youngest of 4, son of Joseph and Madeline Sousa. Connecticut Sound was his backyard and he enjoyed a childhood full of days on the sea, swimming, sailing and fishing. Joe had a passion for drama at Stonington High and his love of music was contagious. A singer, he was a booming tenor, singing opera at full throat whenever he was in the car. He had the incredible ability to convolute and improv, with fiery confidence, the lyrics of 70’s pop tunes; Barry Manilow’s ‘Looks Like We Made it’ became ‘Looks Like Tomatoes’ much to the howling delight of his three boys, Kevin, Michael and Peter, his wife, Terry, laughing hysterically. Joe met Terry on a blind date in 1964, and immediately told her he would marry her. Terry thought he was crazy, they married five years later in 1969 and would remain together for 51 years. They completed each other in ways that only they could understand. Joe was a closet dancer especially on family vacations where select family and friends were able to dance the night away to Barry White and other favorite disco hits. He could steam a lobster like no other and give a clinic on how to devour every edible part of the crustaceans. He taught and loved with passion and courage to those that could handle it. Overcoming the challenge he faced with extremely impaired vision, he was a coach, involved in each son’s athletic pursuits. He coached soccer and Little League and later showed up for every game his sons played, be it football, basketball, swimming or baseball he was ever present in the stands, briefcase in hand fresh from the commuter train. He was always supportive of his sons’ pursuits and follies; Kevin’s music and psychology, Michael’s business pursuits and Peter’s love of broadcasting. Joe was a loving and caring provider; there was always a house full of family and friends, many who viewed him as a father figure; he loved so many as if they were his own children. Joe served in the Army National Guard and attended Connecticut College. He started in Procurement in the mid 60’s at General Dynamics/Electric Boat in New London, Connecticut. He was recruited by a startup government-funded agency, Amtrak, at its inception in 1971. From that moment forward Joe was a railroad man. He was a deeply valued and respected member of the agency and rose to Executive Director of Purchasing for the East Coast and was known for his integrity, ethics, quick wit and memory. He retired a legend of Amtrak in 2006. Joe was a member of the New York Railroad Club from 1980 through 2015, and rose to the rank of President. He was recruited to return to Amtrak in early 2009 and flourished as a consultant, assisting the agency that he was a part of for over four decades. Joe was a devout Catholic, an Affiliate of the Augustinian Order and a lector at St. Thomas of Villanova. You could find him on the altar at Villanova’s Chapel on most Sundays again, that booming voice delivering the word of God with faith, conviction and passion. Joe slid into Alzheimer’s and dementia as he aged and did the best he could with all that the brutal disorder served up. He became softer and grew closer to those that loved him. In late September he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and it eventually wound up being too much for his body to handle. He will be missed and his legacy will be served by those that survive him; his wife Terry, his son Kevin and daughter-in-law Patti, son Michael, daughter-in-law Tara, son Peter and grandchildren, Cade, Lily and Cali. A memorial service will be held when it can be done safely. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Fr. George F. Riley, O.S.A. Fund for Augustinian HealthCare, Province of St. Thomas of Villanova, Office of Advancement, 214 Ashwood Road, Villanova, PA 19085. Funeral arrangements by McConaghy Funeral Home, Ardmore. www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com