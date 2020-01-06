|
Judith Putt Weglarz, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Bryn Mawr Hospital with her family by her side. She is survived by her daughter, Jill Rebecca Weglarz of Wayne, brother William Putt of Ruther Glen, VA, sisters Virginia Renzi Blair of Radnor, and Sally Putt Hawkins of Coatesville, several nieces, a nephew, and her grandcat Reagan. She was predeceased by her parents, Francis Vernon and Dorothy Hebard Putt of Wayne, and many beloved four-footed friends. Judy was self-employed for many years, having a typing business in her home. She later went to work as a cashier at the Devon Acme, retiring in 2013. A kind and gentle soul, Judy will be remembered for her sense of whimsy, quick wit, and intense hatred of mushrooms. She loved reading, word puzzles, singing harmony with her daughter, Doctor Who, Animal Planet, and cooking shows. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time. Contributions can be made in her honor to the PA Chronic Renal Disease Program, the Wildlife Conservation Society, or Friends of the Public Library.
Published in Main Line Media News on Jan. 12, 2020