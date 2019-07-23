|
|
June L. Adelhelm of Wynnewood, PA, widow of the late Raymond H. Adelhelm, died at age 99 July 19, 2019 at Rosewood Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on June 25 1920 in New Glasgow Nova Scotia. Her parents were Douglas and Helen (Costigan) Chadwick. She had many jobs in her life and her last one was Assistant to the Director of Music and Fine Arts at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church. She was the alto soloist in the Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church choir and also spent a year in the Philadelphia Orchestra Chorus where she performed “The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian” by Debussy under the direction of Eugene Ormandy in the Academy of Music and at Carnegie Hall in New York City. She is survived by her son William C. Adelhelm (Paula), daughters Helen Adelhelm and Hildi (Kelly) Steuart, five grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Her memorial service will be held in the Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church Chapel 11:00 AM Saturday August 24, 2019. Private interment will be in the Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church Chapel Garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church Fine Arts Reserve Fund. The joy in her voice will live on in our hearts. Chadwick & McKinney FH www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Aug. 4, 2019