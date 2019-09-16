|
Justin Milton McCarthy, born on February 9, 1924, passed away peacefully on Wednesday September 11, 2019 in his home in Redding, CT. Justin was born in St. Paul Minnesota and attended St. Thomas Military Academy. He served stateside in the Medical Corps during World War II from 1943-1946 which was followed by medical studies at the University of Chicago and the University of Minnesota where he earned a Bachelor of Medicine degree. In 1949 he married Inez Victoria Jensen. Employed by Wyeth Laboratories in the pharmaceutical industry, his job took the newlyweds to Brainerd, MN and later, in 1958, on to the home office in Radnor, PA. During his career at Wyeth he worked in sales, advertising, marketing and promotion and retired as Director of Professional & Public Relations after 45 loyal years there. Perhaps his greatest accomplishment was directing polio vaccine programs in 65 cities which immunized 129,000,000 that contributed mightily to the eradication of that scourge in the US. During his career he received numerous accolades for his professional contributions and involvement with medical organizations including Group for the Advancement of Psychiatry, American College of Osteopathy, National Association of Nurses, American Academy of Family Physicians and American College of OBG. Justin served the Radnor Township Community as Chairman of the Board of Health, Commissioner of Wayne Little League Baseball and Founder & President of the Wayne Teen Center. In recognition of his outstanding citizenship, he was named the 1971 Main Line PA Man of the Year. A devout member of St. Katharine’s Roman Catholic Church in Wayne, PA he served as the Chief Lector, trained altar servers and was a Minister of the Holy Eucharist. In 1996, he was honored by Papal appointment as Equestrian Commander of the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. In 2010, St Thomas Academy chose him as their Hames Alumni Honors Award recipient for outstanding lifetime achievement. More recently, he was involved with committees and activities at Meadow Ridge Senior Living community. Justin loved baseball, solving crossword puzzles, eating chocolate cake, making waffles for his children and grandchildren, playing cribbage as well as reading books about World War II and all the American Presidents. Weekends would find him golfing, jogging or working in his yard and rooting for the Phillies, Eagles and Flyers. His lovely wife, Inez, predeceased him after 66 years of marriage. He is survived by four wonderful children, Patricia M. Graham (Thomas) of Bradenton, FL, Daniel V. McCarthy (Deborah) of Maplewood, NJ, John D. McCarthy (Janet) of Carlsbad, CA and Anne M. Brosko (T. Shawn) of Wilton, CT. He is also survived by six grandchildren and one great grandchild. A funeral mass will be celebrated in St. Paul, MN on a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Justin M. McCarthy may be made to the Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, P.O. Box 302 • Maryknoll, NY 10545 or through the website www.maryknollsociety.org.
Published in Main Line Media News on Sept. 22, 2019