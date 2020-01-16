|
|
Kathryn Jean Focht (nee Latch), 66, of Lewes, DE, formerly of Belmont Hills, PA, made her final trip over the rainbow on January 13th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Delaware Hospice, Milford, after an extensive battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Kathy was born to Frank and Mary Winifred on June 2nd, 1953, in Broomall, PA. She resided with her parents and siblings, Allen, Sharlene, and Leslie, in Newtown Square, PA, and graduated from Marple-Newtown High School in 1971. Kathy wed the love of her life, John, on September 14th, 1974, and had 5 sons, Otis, Jon Bryan (Robin), Scott, Keith (Angelina), and Kevin (Melissa), whom she loved fiercely. Kathy was also a treasured grandmother to Maximillian, Xavier, Gianna, Giselle, Daryn, Dylan, Henry, Wesley, Madelyn, and Madison and is survived by many adoring nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family. In addition to her immense love for and devotion to her family, Kathy will be remembered for her exuberant personality, her wonderful sense of humor, her love for boating and the beach, and her penchant for all things “Wizard of Oz”. Relatives and friends are invited to bid their farewells as Kathy embarks on her journey down the yellow brick road on Friday, January 24th at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, DE, 19966. Visitation will be held at 10:00 am and services will begin at 11:00 am. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Melson Funeral Services Long Neck Chapel. Contributions in Kathy’s memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, at National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163, or online, at www.nationalmssociety.org Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Jan. 26, 2020