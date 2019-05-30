Home

Donohue Funeral Home
366 W Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
610-989-9600
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Keith Geary Obituary
Keith P. Geary (nee Detwiler), age 84, of Wayne, PA, passed away on May 27, 2019. Keith was the beloved wife of the late Robert B. Geary, the loving mother of Janice Rolinski (Curt), Kathryn Viguers (Scott), R. Wesley Geary, Jennifer Wachsmuth (James); caring grandmother of Tara, Merrilee, Sandra, Madison, Sam, Laine. She is survived by her beloved cat Willy. She was predeceased by her brothers Ted and Dave Detwiler. Relatives and friends are invited to greet her family Monday, June 3, 2019, 10:30 – 11:30 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 366W Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA 19087, 610-989-9600, followed by her Memorial Service 11:30 AM. Interment at a later date. Contributions in Keith’s memory to the Wayne Senior Center, 108 Station Rd, Wayne, PA 19087, would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in Main Line Media News on June 9, 2019
