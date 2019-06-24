|
Honoring Kendall Adams Elsom, Jr. February 8,1939 - June 15, 2019 Kendall A. Elsom Jr., 80, of Media, PA, died on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the Bryn Mawr Hospital, surrounded by loved ones. Born on February 8, 1939 to Dr. Kendall A. Elsom and Dr. Katharine O’Shea Elsom, both distinguished physicians and professors at the Hospital and Medical School of The University of Pennsylvania, Kendall grew up on Old Gulph Farm in Haverford, PA. Kendall was a 1956 graduate of The Haverford School, a 1962 graduate of Harvard College with a BA in Social Relations and a 1969 graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania where he earned his MBA in Organizational Development with Distinction. Kendall had a long and successful business career in senior executive search and management consulting. He began his career with Cresap, McCormick and Paget, Inc, Scott Paper Company, PepsiCo, then Spencer Stuart and Associates in NYC where he served as Vice President and Principal. After 20 years in NYC, Kendall returned to the Philadelphia area. In 1991 he founded Genesis Consulting Partners. As President & CEO, he consulted with organizations in the life sciences, bio-tech and pharmaceutical industry. Kendall rounded out his business career with J.F. Smith & Associates. Throughout his career, Kendall demonstrated allegiance to the highest standards of professionalism, ethics and integrity. Kendall was a long-standing member of the Harvard Club and a dedicated board member for the renowned Philadelphia Singers. Music brought Kendall immense joy. He cultivated the love of music and the arts in the lives of his children. He enjoyed many genres of music and was always eager to share musical listening experiences with his friends and family. Kendall was a talented golfer and enjoyed playing at Pine Valley Golf Club and the Merion Golf Club. He was also an avid Philadelphia 76ers basketball and Eagles football fan. Kendall felt strongly about equality for all and a fair and just democracy. He contemplated spirituality and practiced Buddhist meditation. Kendall had a kind sense of humor, was a great thinker, a gifted listener and an articulate conversationalist and gentleman. He is survived by his love Mary Hallock; his three daughters and their husbands: Dianne Elsom and Mark Holtry, Jennifer Behm and Clay Behm, Katharine Frohardt and Mark Frohardt, and five grandchildren: Lily, Will and Ray Behm; Emma and Willow Frohardt. He was predeceased by his sister Harriet Elsom Rothstein. Memorial contributions may be made to for Parkinson’s Research (michaeljfox.org) or the Parkinson’s Foundation (parkinson.org). Condolences and memories may be shared on the guest book at Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home in Ardmore, PA or online at www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published in Main Line Media News on June 30, 2019